FILE - This is a Monday March 13, 2017, file photo showing Richard McLaren speaking at the 2017 world anti-doping agency annual symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland. McLaren's work verifying allegations of systematic cheating by Russia at the 2014 Sochi Games has been vindicated this month by an International Olympic Committee panel that so far has found 22 winter sports athletes guilty. However, Russian officials continue to deny that state agencies organized the doping. They have tried to shift blame onto other international sports bodies, including the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency. "They are really weakening their own position," McLaren told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from a conference on sports corruption one week before the IOC executive board decides how to punish Russia. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP, File)