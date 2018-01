FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo a blazing Olympic cauldron is seen at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be renamed United Airlines Memorial Coliseum. University of Southern California President C.L. Max Nikias announced the new name Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, during a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $270 million renovation of the 95-year-old stadium. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)