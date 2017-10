FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2017 file photo, Tony Ferguson speaks with the media during a news conference for UFC 209 in Las Vegas. Ferguson is scheduled to battle Khabib Nurmagomedov, of Russia, in a mixed martial arts lightweight fight in Las Vegas. Tony Ferguson (22-3) fights seventh-ranked Kevin Lee (16-2) in UFC 216 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Ferguson has a nine-fight win streak coming into the bout, and the winner could ultimately fight against megastar Conor McGregor to unify the belt.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)