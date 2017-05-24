Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Matt Garza wipes his face after being taken out of the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Matt Garza wipes his face after being taken out of the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Matt Garza wipes his face after being taken out of the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)