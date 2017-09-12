Oklahoma guard Trae Young, right, and Southern California guard Jonah Mathews vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Oklahoma guard Trae Young, right, and Southern California guard Jonah Mathews vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Oklahoma guard Trae Young, right, and Southern California guard Jonah Mathews vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)