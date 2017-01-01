FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2014 file photo, Canada forward John Tavares loses his footing against Norway defenseman Ole-Kristian Tollefsen in the third period of a men's ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Tavares says he and other players in the league want the NHL to let them participate in a sixth straight Olympics. The union representative, though, knows the stay-or-go topic has become a bargaining chip for the league and NHL Players’ Association.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)