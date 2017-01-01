FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2015, file photo, Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko, right, and Britain's Tyson Fury exchange blows during a boxing bout in Duesseldorf, western Germany. Fury won the bout. During Klitschko's rein as champion, every opponent was kept at arm's length. Punches were traded cautiously _ probably with good reason, considering what Lamon Brewster did to him back in 2004. Klitschko never won any style points, though he kept winning against a series of opponents who could never seem to crack the code. Then Fury entered the picture, making Klitschko look slow and old in breaking his 11-year winning streak to win his heavyweight titles. Now Klitschko challenges the unbeaten Anthony Joshua for the title. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)