FILE - In this April 16, 2017, file photo, Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican. Jim Harbaugh's latest, outside-the-box idea is about to take off. Michigan's football team will travel to Rome this weekend and will kick off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP, File)