FILE - At left, in a Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, winds up for a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, in Washington. At right, in a Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) shoots against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. To get to their first Eastern Conference final in the past decade, Ovechkin and the Capitals will have to go through the Crosby and the Penguins, who have quite simply had their number in the playoffs. (AP Photo/File)