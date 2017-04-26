Sections
Pope Francis is presented with a football helmet by Michigan football team coach Jim Harbaugh, background right, during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
