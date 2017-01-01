FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2015, file photo, Eugenie Bouchard, of Canada, right, and Maria Sharapova, of Russia, change ends during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. If Bouchard had her way, Sharapova would have been banned from tennis for life. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist from Canada, who has been ranked as high as fifth in the world, called Sharapova a cheater upon the Russian's return from a 15-month doping suspension for using the banned substance meldonium. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)