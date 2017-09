Syria's national men's football team take part in a training session a day before their Group A match against Iran during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier, at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Millions of Syrians may finally have something to be joyful about in the midst of a long-running and ruinous war. Syria's national soccer team has a chance to qualify for next year's World Cup. A win by Syria on Tuesday will mean at least a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)