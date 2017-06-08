Pitt OK's Cameron Johnson transfer; can play for UNC in 2017-18

Pittsburgh?has cleared? Cameron Johnson?to transfer to? North Carolina, allowing him to play this upcoming season for the Tar Heels.

Johnson, who averaged 11.9 points last season and graduated in three years from Pittsburgh, told ESPN he has a 3.9 GPA.

Johnson, who also took visits in the spring to Kentucky, Arizona, Oregon and UCLA, said Tuesday he would head to Chapel Hill soon. He is optimistic he will be able to play for the Tar Heels -- who defeated Gonzaga on April 3 to win their sixth national championship in program history -- for the next two years.

Pittsburgh had previously said it would not allow Johnson's immediate eligibility, according to the News & Observer, which addressed Johnson's dilemma in a story last month.

But Johnson, in a letter to the Charlotte Observer, contended that Pitt's initial grant of transfer combined with an NCAA bylaw on grad transfers, should afford him immediate eligibility.

Pittsburgh responded in a statement Tuesday night.

"The University of Pittsburgh followed the NCAA processes and our institutional policies as they are written," the school's athletics department said, according to The Associated Press. "The NCAA is currently evaluating the graduate transfer rule and its application to this situation. We are awaiting their response."

Johnson could help replace the scoring load vacated by the loss of Justin Jackson, who left early for the NBA. The Tar Heels also lost plenty up front -- with seniors Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks graduating, and freshman Tony Bradley deciding to leave after one season in a reserve role.

"There's an opportunity, and that factored in," Johnson told ESPN on Tuesday. "To have a big role. They lost a lot from a very good team. I think I can help them."

Information from ESPN's Jeff Goodman was used in this report.