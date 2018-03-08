Pittsburgh dismissing coach Kevin Stallings after two seasons

Pittsburgh?is severing ties with basketball coach Kevin Stallings after just two seasons, sources told ESPN.

Sources said Stallings has been informed he is out, but the two sides are working on buyout details.

Stallings was hired in 2016 by former athletic director Scott Barnes and signed a six-year deal after Jamie Dixon left for TCU. The Panthers went 16-17 (4-14 ACC) in Stallings' first season and were 8-24 this season -- including 0-19 in ACC games.

He previously spent 17 seasons as the coach at Vanderbilt, where he was 332-220 with seven NCAA tournament appearances.