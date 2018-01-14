Pittsburgh Steelers wear Ryan Shazier 'Shalieve' shirts before divisional game

PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers took the field for warm-ups two hours prior to their AFC divisional playoff game against the Jaguars at Heinz Field, most of them were sporting the same shirt.

The Steelers have worn various tributes in honor of linebacker Ryan Shazier over the past month after he injured his spine against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4. They've worn everything from customized cleats to T-shirts.

This particular shirt was the first one specifically endorsed by Shazier and his family, who partnered with a local Pittsburgh shop called "Shop 412" to design and sell the shirts to the general public.

The front of the shirt is "Shalieve," which has been a rallying cry for Shazier and the rest of his teammates since his injury. The number "412," an area code for Pittsburgh, and a lion are featured above the phrase.

The back of the shirt also features a lion, a nod to Shazier's favorite animal. Shazier posted pictures of lions on his Instagram account throughout the season. His teammates have joined in, with some like Antonio Brown wearing custom cleats with Shazier's face and a lion on them, and others, like T.J. Watt, posting pictures of lions on Instagram as well.

"I've fought my hardest to be a leader and a force on the field for Pittsburgh, bleeding black and gold on the front lines. Pittsburgh has embraced me -- and I have embraced it back. It truly is a place like no other," Shazier wrote on his Instagram account on Jan. 12. "Over the last few weeks, my family and I have tasked Shop 412 with a very important job -- to create a design with me that would show our city how much drive and passion I have for it. I wanted to make something that could serve as a representation of my spirit, of my inner fight, and also be a creative way to bring some fire to my squad and to our fans as we head proudly into these playoffs...

"The support over the last few weeks has been overwhelming and I can't thank you all enough. Just know, that without question, I #SHALIEVE in all of you too."

A portion of the proceeds from the T-shirts will benefit spinal research as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania.?

Earlier this month, Ryan Shazier incorporated Shalieve LLC in Florida. On Jan. 8, Shalieve filed to trademark the word on hats, hoodies, pants, shirts, socks, bed linens and pillows.

ESPN's Darren Rovell contributed to this report.