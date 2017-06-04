P.K. Subban: Tussle with Sidney Crosby was over bad-breath remark

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Toward the end of the third period in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night that saw the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins combine for 78 penalty minutes, including five game misconducts, things appeared to get testy between star players Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban.

The All-Stars tangled after Subban approached the Penguins captain from behind and spoke to him at a close distance.

Crosby responded with what Subban revealed after the game was a comment about his breath.

"He told me my breath smelled, but I don't know," Subban told Pierre McGuire during a televised postgame interview shortly after the Predators beat the Penguins? 5-1?to cut the defending champions' series lead to 2-1.

"I used Listerine before the game," Subban continued. "I thought my breath smelled great. So I don't know what he's talking about."?

Subban's mouth has figured prominently so far in the series. After Pittsburgh won the first two games of the series, Subban boldly claimed that Nashville would win Game 3 at home.

Crosby and Subban will cross paths again Monday night when the Predators host Game 4 at Bridgestone Arena.