Plan for Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'Continue to do what got me here'

FRISCO, Texas -- A year ago at this time, Dak Prescott was just learning the Dallas Cowboys' offense as a fourth-round pick at the rookie minicamp. Now he is the unquestioned starting quarterback.

With the Cowboys releasing Tony Romo last month -- and the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes and passing yards off to a new job with CBS -- Prescott does not plan to change his approach.

"Continue to do what got me here, don't change a thing now," Prescott said in an interview with E:60's Jeremy Schaap. "I got here by hard work, trusting in others and being selfless, and I just got to continue to do that no matter what the circumstances are -- [Romo] in the NFL; him not in the NFL; this is my team or not. Just continue to do what I've done."

Prescott became the Cowboys' starting quarterback after Romo suffered a compression fracture in his back in a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Prescott set 19 team rookie records in 2016, including most passing yards (3,667) and touchdown passes (23). He also tied an NFL record for most wins by a rookie with 13 as the Cowboys posted the best record in the NFC.

He was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

When the Romo announcement was made in April, the quarterbacks of the Cowboys' present and past exchanged text messages. Prescott congratulated Romo, and Romo said he would continue to support Prescott.

"I really just genuinely hoped that he was happy," Prescott said. "I hoped that's what he wanted. As I said, he had a great career, so he can hang his hat on that. And going into CBS, getting to wear the suits every day and getting to play as much golf as he wants, I hoped that he was happy."

For more of this interview, tune in to ESPN on Mother's Day, when Prescott shares the story of his mother and her battle with cancer with Jeremy Schaap on the debut of the all-new E:60 (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET).