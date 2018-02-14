Players who need a change of scenery on every NFL team

Something has to change for Michael Crabtree in Oakland. Will new coach Jon Gruden be enough, or would the receiver be better off elsewhere?

NFL Nation reporters identify one player who needs a change of scenery for all 32 teams.

AFC EAST

Taylor has become one of the most hotly debated quarterbacks over his three seasons as the starter in Buffalo. The Bills' passing offense has ranked 31st (2017), 30th (2016) and 28th (2015), yet Taylor has done enough with his legs -- he has the second-most rushing yards of any QB since 2015 -- and has avoided turnovers enough to keep his job. However, coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have made little commitment to Taylor since they were hired last year, and McDermott's decision to bench Taylor in mid-November spoke volumes about how much long-term faith the Bills have in Taylor. Expect the Bills to find a quarterback they like in the draft and gamble that said pick will eventually be better than Taylor. -- Mike Rodak

Miami Dolphins

Tight end Julius Thomas

Thomas never played in Miami the way he played for Adam Gase during their days in Denver. Thomas turns 30 in June and is coming off a 41-catch, 388-yard and three-touchdown season. The Dolphins need to find a more permanent answer at the position.? -- Dan Graziano

New England Patriots

Defensive tackle Alan Branch

When the 11-year veteran is at the top of his game, he's as challenging to block as most interior linemen in the NFL. He was praised by Bill Belichick as the team's most consistent interior lineman in 2016, but Branch couldn't duplicate that success, ultimately slipping to No. 4 on the depth chart and being inactive for the playoffs upon his return from a Dec. 11 knee injury. If Branch decides to keep playing (he's under contract through 2018 if a $1 million roster bonus is picked up at the start of the new league year), he could have value to a team looking to fortify itself at the line of scrimmage, as his time in New England seems to have fizzled out. -- Mike Reiss

New York Jets

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson

A no-brainer. Wilkerson's production and attitude have gone south since he signed a five-year, $86 million contract in 2016. He missed and showed up late for multiple meetings, prompting the team to bench him at the end of the season. The 28-year-old needs a fresh start in the worst way. The talent is there, but does he still have a passion for the game? If he does, he'll have a better chance of rediscovering it away from his hometown in New Jersey. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

AFC SOUTH