The situation: The Texans face third-and-9 from their own 14-yard line in the first quarter of a scoreless game. The play: Texans QB Tom Savage takes the snap out of the shotgun and feels immediate pressure when he drops back. Titans linebacker Sean Spence strips the ball from Savage and the ball rolls into the Texans' end zone, where DaQuan Jones pounces on it for the game's first score. The day only got worse from there for Savage, who later had to leave the game to be examined for a concussion, only to come back and then be ruled out after halftime upon re-examination.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images