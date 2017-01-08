Players describe the biggest play of Texans-Raiders

The play: Raiders rookie quarterback Connor Cook takes the snap out of the shotgun and rolls right before planting and passing back to the left side for running back Latavius Murray. The pass is deflected by Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who tips it again in the air before coralling it and getting tackled by the ankles by Murray. It is the first career interception in the NFL or college for the three-year veteran Clowney, who has been the best player on the NFL's top-ranked defense.

“Special athletes, you have to be careful around those guys.” -- Raiders coach Jack Del Rio