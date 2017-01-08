Players describe the biggest play of Texans-Raiders

Jan 8, 2017, 12:41 AM ET

The situation: Trailing Houston 3-0 with 6:29 remaining in the first quarter, the Raiders face a third-and-12 from their own 21-yard line.

Film study. When 30 (Jalen Richard) came into the game, we knew they liked to get the ball to him.” -- Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney

The play: Raiders rookie quarterback Connor Cook takes the snap out of the shotgun and rolls right before planting and passing back to the left side for running back Latavius Murray. The pass is deflected by Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who tips it again in the air before coralling it and getting tackled by the ankles by Murray. It is the first career interception in the NFL or college for the three-year veteran Clowney, who has been the best player on the NFL's top-ranked defense.

Special athletes, you have to be careful around those guys.” -- Raiders coach Jack Del Rio

Know the rush, pop back out, made the catch. He was trying to score ...” -- Texans cornerback Johnathon Joseph

I just got to be safe and throw it away.” -- Raiders QB Connor Cook

The play: With the ball spotted at the Oakland 4-yard line after an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Raiders' Menelik Watson, Houston capitalizes quickly when Lamar Miller rushes for a 4-yard touchdown on its first play of the drive. The score snaps Houston's seven-game streak without a touchdown in the first quarter, the longest in the NFL. The Texans seize the momentum early and never let up.

I just felt like I was going to use my speed and just get to the outside.” -- Texans RB Lamar Miller

