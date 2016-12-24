Playing in a bowl game is open to debate

The decisions of LSU running back Leonard Fournette and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey to skip their respective bowls to focus on their draft preparation has sparked a heated debate with strong opinions on both sides of the argument for playing and not playing.

One voice that carries a lot of weight on the topic: that of former Miami running back Willis McGahee, who tore the ACL, MCL and PCL in his left knee in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl just before he entered the draft. He says players have to weigh their futures and risk injury against playing for their team and making the most of another opportunity to improve their draft stock.

It can't be an easy decision. There may be variables we don't know about, such as a player who feels the heavy responsibility of providing for his family, making it unfair to pass judgment on whether he's making the correct decision. Even if a player decides to play and gets hurt or decides to skip this team's bowl, it's not necessarily a make-or-break decision. McGahee talked about the rehab process and the hard work he had to put in getting back onto the field, making him a better player in the long run.

Finally, prospects should investigate insurance policies and look into protecting themselves against an injury before playing in a bowl.

Here's a look at five players in our top 32, all underclassmen who could return to school for another year. Whether they should consider skipping their respective bowls is based on the assumption they are going to declare for the draft.

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett

Garrett has the initial burst, length, flexibility and closing speed to develop into the elite edge rusher teams covet. He is a top-three player and very much in the running to be the first overall pick if he declares, so the risk is arguably higher for him than it is for any other player on this list. In addition, he has been slowed by a high ankle sprain this year and a four-loss Texas A&M squad faces a four-loss Kansas State team. Skipping the bowl to get ready for the draft makes some sense.

Verdict: It all comes down to the ankle and he should play it safe, but he should play if it's healthy enough for him to play at his best. As talented as Garrett is, his production has been streaky and he recorded 4? of his 8? sacks this season against a Texas San Antonio team that has surrendered more sacks than all but three other FBS teams this year. In fairness, the injury and the attention he draws from other teams play roles but turning in a dominant performance and taking advantage of any chances to get after Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz should help solidify his status.

Michigan linebacker/safety Jabril Peppers

Peppers' ability to impact the game as a runner, return man and most notably from multiple spots on defense makes him one of the best and most versatile players in the country. There is some concern that he doesn't have a true position fit in the NFL, though. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Peppers is tough for his size and he's so instinctive that he shows the ability to beat blockers to the spot when he lines up at linebacker depth. He could play a role similar to the one Deone Bucannon plays for Arizona. Bucannon came in at 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds at the combine. However, Bucannon bulked up to 220 pounds and he landed on injured reserve this year. Can Peppers bulk up and/or stay healthy if he's frequently asked to play near the line of scrimmage in the NFL? Remember he took a medical redshirt in 2014. He's a more natural fit at safety but one career interception isn't ideal for an elite safety prospect. So the argument could be made for him skipping the Capital One Orange Bowl (8:30 pm. Dec. 30 on ESPN) to start focusing on one position in an effort to solidify his stock.

Verdict: The best way for Peppers to solidify his stock is playing against Florida State and making some big plays. Working on his ball skills and showing teams he has good hands at the combine and during workouts is still important but it's not the same as making plays in a game. Playing in this bowl shouldn't affect his ability to perform well during the pre-draft process. In addition, he doesn't have to reach 220 pounds by the combine if he decides to bulk up. He just needs to convince teams that would like to see him get a little bigger that he is capable of adding weight.

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook

The No. 2 back on our board, Cook might have the toughest call if you look at it purely from a draft standpoint. He underwent offseason shoulder surgery in addition to dealing with hamstring injury last year, plus backs take a lot of hits from different angles putting them at greater risk of injury. It's not like he's at risk to lose much ground if he doesn't play either. Three of the top four backs on our board aren't playing in a bowl. In addition to Fournette and McCaffrey, Texas running back? D'Onta Foreman?won't get another chance to show teams what he can do since Texas isn't bowl eligible.

Verdict: Cook may not lose much ground if he doesn't play but he has a golden opportunity to solidify himself as the No. 2 back and improve his overall standing on boards with a strong performance against a Michigan defense that's one of the best in the country. In addition, he has eased concerns about his durability by carrying a heavy workload this year, so playing in this game will help continue to ease those concerns.

Wisconsin left offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk

Ramcyzk is the No. 2 offensive tackle on our board even though the juco transfer redshirted his first season with the Badgers and didn't crack the starting lineup until this year. While the small sample size is a concern, I have no doubt that he has the potential to develop into a starting left tackle in the NFL after watching him against LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois and Penn State. He's a smooth mover with the athletic ability to hold up on an island in pass protection and the strength to drive defenders in the run game. Of course it's still important that he checks out during the pre-draft process if he's to get drafted as early as he would if it were based purely on his tape and therein lays the rub.

Verdict: Ramcyzk is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip after Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (1 p.m. ET on Jan, 2, ESPN), according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and there's a good chance that he'll be unable to work out for teams before the draft. He may have already decided to return to Wisconsin and that might be the best move at this point. It's also hard to be critical of a player gutting it out for his teammates but he'd have been better off undergoing the surgery and moving up the recovery timeline if he's declaring for the 2017 draft.

North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky

It has been reported that the NFL Draft Advisory Committee gave Trubisky a first-round grade, and he is the top quarterback on our board. He's got all the physical tools as well as the accuracy and mental makeup to develop into a franchise starter. While he ranks as the 30th player on our board, the need for quarterbacks drives their value up and he'll likely get drafted earlier if he performs as well as expected during the pre-draft process.

Verdict: It's important not to minimize the considerable risk here but playing is more important for Trubisky than it is for any other player on this list. He is a first-year starter and that small sample size is a substantial red flag when it comes to considering inexperienced quarterbacks who left for the draft early tended to struggle with their transition to the NFL. Wins are also important for quarterbacks and the Tar Heels dropped two of their past three games, so ending his college career with his ninth win of the year would help. Finally, Clemson's Deshaun Watson is the No. 2 quarterback on our board. While I don't see Watson surpassing Trubisky on our board, he could win over an NFL team and get drafted earlier than Trubisky if he has a strong showing in the playoff. Some may see that as positive with Cleveland picking first but there's no guarantee the Browns keep that pick or take a quarterback if they do.