Police investigating break-in at Rob Gronkowski's home

Police are investigating a break-in at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in Foxborough, Massachusetts, they confirmed Tuesday morning.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker would not say when it happened or what was taken from the house, but they did say that Gronkowski was away at Super Bowl LII when the break-in occurred.

"There were items stolen," Baker told reporters Tuesday morning. "We're not going to release the nature of the items stolen.

"Obviously the people who committed the theft know what was stolen. It's an investigative advantage for us to know that as well and not share it with the public, so I won't have any further comment on that."

In a recording of call between responding officers and dispatch, a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken.

Gronkowski lives just a few miles from Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots returned late Monday afternoon after Sunday's Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.

Police arrived at the home Monday at about 6 p.m. local time, and both local and state police were on the scene for much of the night, according to reports.

"It's a tough combination to have suffered this unfortunate loss, and then to get home and be a victim of this kind of crime which really has a profound effect on everybody who is a victim of this crime when your personal space is breached like that," Baker told reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.