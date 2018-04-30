Police investigating domestic violence case involving Donald Penn

ALAMEDA, Calif. --? Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn is a suspect in a domestic violence case, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday morning.

Penn, 35, allegedly slapped his wife's butt, poured a drink over her head and grabbed her wrist, according to TMZ. LAPD public relations officer Detective Meghan Aguilar said?officers responded to a radio call at 9 p.m. Sunday, took a report and turned it over to area detectives.

When officers arrived at the residence, Penn had left the scene, Aguilar said.

Later Monday morning, TMZ reported that Penn and his wife, Dominique, issued a joint statement through their representative Denise White that disputed any physical altercation.

"There was a verbal disagreement, there was NO physical altercation," the statement said. "The two are in the middle of a divorce and it is a hard time for both parties."

Raiders owner Mark Davis has a zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence. Davis could not be reached for comment.

Penn, who is recovering from Lisfranc surgery to his right foot after being injured in Week 15 last season, signed a two-year, $21 million contract extension after holding out during training camp last summer. The injury ended Penn's streak of consecutive NFL starts at 170 games.

The Raiders selected two offensive tackles in the draft: first-rounder Kolton Miller from UCLA and third-rounder Brandon Parker from North Carolina A&T. Penn tweeted "MORE MOTIVATION" after the Thursday night selection of Miller, who was taken 15th overall and is considered to be Penn's heir apparent at left tackle. Penn later deleted the tweet.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Thursday that Miller's selection had nothing to do with Penn.

"This is about the future of the Oakland Raiders," Gruden said. "We have an outstanding young quarterback [in Derek Carr], we have a need at the position, and we're very fortunate to address [it]. But it doesn't really say anything to Donald Penn."