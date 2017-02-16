Police: Jets' Darrelle Revis involved in weekend altercation in Pittsburgh

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is being investigated by Pittsburgh police for his involvement in a street altercation with two other men over the weekend.?

Police say charges are pending against the four-time All-Pro and include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's popular South Side.?

One of the men recognized Revis and asked him if he was the Jets cornerback. The man then started recording the interaction on his cellphone and continued to follow Revis on the street.?

Revis, police say, tried to take away the cellphone and delete the video, which led to a verbal argument. Another male came to assist Revis. The two men were punched, and witnesses say they?were unconscious for about 10 minutes.

Police obtained the cellphone video and ID'd Revis.?

A Jets spokesman said the team is aware of the incident and has spoken to Revis, who was born in Pennsylvania and played at the University of Pittsburgh. There was no further comment.

Revis' attorney, Blaine Jones, said in an email to WTAE that the cornerback was the victim and sought medical treatment. He didn't reveal the nature of his injuries.

"Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends. During that time, Mr. Revis went by a location in the South Side that he is in the process of developing," Jones said in the email. "Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors."

Revis, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the NFL's most accomplished players, is facing an uncertain status with the team. He endured a disappointing season and could be a salary-cap casualty in the coming weeks; Revis is due a $2 million roster bonus on March 11, plus another $13 million in salary.