Police: Michael Floyd had BAC of .217 when he was arrested for DUI

Michael Floyd?had a blood-alcohol level of .217 when he was arrested after the wide receiver? fell asleep in the driver's seat of his vehicle while stopped at a traffic signal on Dec. 12, the Scottsdale Police Department said Wednesday.

Floyd, who was subsequently released by the? Arizona Cardinals?and has since been claimed off waivers by the? New England Patriots, was arrested and charged with obstructing a roadway, DUI impaired to the slightest degree, DUI blood-alcohol content above .08 and failure to obey a police officer.

Arizona state law carries harsh penalties, including jail time, for having a blood-alcohol level over .15 and even tougher penalties for a BAC over .20. If Floyd is convicted for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle with a BAC over .20, he faces a mandatory jail sentence of at least 45 days, will have to use an ignition interlock system, pay a $500 fine and contribute $1,000 to a prison construction fund and $1,000 to a public safety equipment fund. Penalties for a second offense within 84 months of a first conviction are even harsher.

This is Floyd's second DUI arrest. While at Notre Dame, he had a BAC of .19 when he was arrested on campus in 2011.

Scottsdale Police Department spokesman Sgt. Ben Hoster told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter that the courts would determine Floyd's fate.

Police have released video of the incident, which shows that Floyd's eyes were closed, his head was back and his mouth was open when an officer approached his Cadillac Escalade at approximately 2:48 a.m. on Dec. 12. After the officer knocked on the window with his flashlight in an attempt to awaken Floyd, the officer pounded on the window with his fist and Floyd awoke with surprise.

Floyd was ordered to put the car in park and turn off the vehicle, but he did not immediately follow those instructions. Floyd then rolled down his window, with the officer ultimately reaching into the car to unlock the door to remove Floyd from the vehicle.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday said the team was aware of the video of the incident and that Floyd was expected to practice with the team.?

"Yeah, we were aware of his situation when we claimed him," Belichick said. "He's in an ongoing legal situation; I'm not going to comment on."

Belichick was asked if the team has a system in place to support players in those types of situations.

"We have a lot of things on our team to handle a multitude of things that players, coaches, anybody in our organization, really, that come up," Belichick said. "There are a lot of things outside of football that we all deal with. It's a long, long list and we provide a lot of resources for everybody on that."

ESPN staff writers Mike Reiss and Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.