Police respond to 'possible disturbance' at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Numerous law enforcement and emergency agencies have converged at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Green Bay police say they responded early Friday afternoon to a "possible disturbance with a vehicle" at the stadium where the Green Bay Packers play.

A source told ESPN's Rob Demovsky that a former stadium worker -- not in the football department -- tried to gain access through the loading dock.

Pictures on WLUK-TV showed police cars at the scene and a couple of crashed vehicles, including a van that appeared to have backed onto the hood of smaller vehicle.

Demovsky also tweeted a photo of the scene.?

Police plan a news conference later Friday.

The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau on Saturday night.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.