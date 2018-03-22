Police shooting protesters delay start of Kings-Hawks game

Holding signs with messages such as "Shut it down!" as they converged arm-in-arm outside the Sacramento Kings' home arena, hundreds of protesters demonstrated this week's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man before the Kings' game with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

The crowd moved from a nearby freeway to the outside of Golden1 Center, where protesters formed a human chain blocking fans trying to attend the game and surrounded main entrances to the arena.

Only a few hundred fans made it into the Golden1 Center before police decided to not allow anyone else to enter. Several of those who did get in moved down into the lower bowl of the arena, leaving the upper deck empty. Those fans were also given a free non-alcoholic beverage.

The protest delayed the game for 19 minutes while dozens of police attempted to clear entrances before spectators eventually began to trickle in. There was shouting but no apparent violence as frustrated fans waited outside.

The Kings later issued a statement regarding potential refunds for those fans who were unable to get inside.

"Tonight's game began with a delay. Due to law enforcement being unable to ensure ticketed fans could safely enter the arena, the arena remains closed and we ask fans outside to travel home. We will issue further information soon regarding a refund.''

The protesters earlier marched from Sacramento City Hall and onto a nearby freeway, disrupting rush-hour traffic and holding signs with messages like "Sac PD: Stop killing us!''

Twenty-two year-old Stephon Clark was shot Sunday. Police say they feared he had a handgun when they confronted him after reports that he had been breaking windows. But police found only a cellphone. According to reports, Clark was shot 20 times.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.