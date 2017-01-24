Poll: Do the Cavs need to improve their roster to repeat as NBA champions?

LeBron James has made it clear -- he is not happy with the Cleveland Cavaliers current personnel.

After the Cavs'? 124-122 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, the 32-year-old sounded off on the team's roster and lack of depth in the lineup.

"We're not better than last year," James said to reporters,?"from a personnel standpoint.

"It's like when you don't have bodies. It's tough," he added. "We're a top-heavy team."

The Cavs have lost five of their past seven games, and James has publicly declared that the team needs to add a point guard.

"Yeah, it's my last time saying it," James said in early January. "We need a point guard."