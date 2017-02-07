Post-signing day Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25

College football's bluebloods continued to get richer on Wednesday's national signing day, as Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and Oklahoma were among the teams that signed top-10 recruiting classes.

The SEC had four of the top 10 classes, with Georgia, LSU and Auburn also landing impressive classes. We'll have to wait and see how many of those incoming freshmen will help right away this coming season.

The top three teams in first edition of the 2017 Way-Too-Early Top 25 -- No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 USC -- remain in place for the second version, but Ohio State replaces Penn State for the fourth spot.

Oklahoma and LSU were among the teams moving up, and Wisconsin and Michigan were among the teams moving down. We also said goodbye to TCU, Florida and Pittsburgh for now and said hello to Colorado, Boise State and West Virginia.

Here's the second version of the 2017 Way-Too-Early Top 25:

2016 record: 14-1, 8-0 SEC

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 1

Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense, 1 special teams

Key losses:?TE O.J. Howard, DE Jonathan Allen, DE Dalvin Tomlinson, LB Tim Williams, LB Ryan Anderson, LB Reuben Foster, S Eddie Jackson, CB Marlon Humphrey, OT Cam Robinson, WR ArDarius Stewart

Outlook: If Alabama is going to return to the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive season in 2017, it's going to have to reload its defense, which lost a plethora of playmakers to the NFL draft. The Tide got off to a good start on signing day, landing the No. 1 class in the country for the fifth time in six years. The Tide landed No. 1 athlete Dylan Moses, No. 3 offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and No. 2 running back Najee Harris. Alabama coach Nick Saban is going to have some new faces on his offensive staff, after former coordinator Lane Kiffin left to become Florida Atlantic's head coach, offensive line coach Mario Cristobal left to become Oregon's offensive coordinator and receivers coach Billy Napier was hired as Arizona State's offensive coordinator.

For Alabama's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 10-3, 5-3 ACC

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 2

Returning starters: 7 offense, 9 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses: RB Dalvin Cook, OT Roderick Johnson, WR Kermit Whitfield, WR Jesus Wilson, G Kareem Are, DE DeMarcus Walker, CB Marquez White

Outlook: The Seminoles open the season against Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta in what is shaping up to be one of the best opening-weekend games in college football history. FSU has landed the ACC's top-ranked class in each of Jimbo Fisher's eight seasons in charge and landed the biggest commitment Wednesday when No. 1 defensive tackle? Marvin Wilson?chose the Seminoles. Seven signees, including No. 1 running back Cam Akers, No. 1 defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and No. 1 juco outside linebacker Adonis Thomas, already have enrolled for spring semester. Akers and No. 4 running back Khalan Laborn will battle for carries as FSU tries to replace Cook, its all-time leading rusher.

For Florida State's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 10-3, 7-2 Pac-12

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 3

Returning starters: 6 offense, 8 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Darreus Rogers, OT Chad Wheeler, OT Zach Banner, G Damien Mama, NT Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, SS Leon McQuay III, CB? Adoree' Jackson

Outlook: The Trojans continued to build on their strong second-half finish by signing the Pac-12's highest-ranked class on signing day. ?USC received commitments from six ESPN 300 recruits on Wednesday, including No. 1 WR Joseph Lewis, leaving it with 14 ESPN 300 recruits overall, including No. 3 running back Stephen Carr and No. 10 offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, who might get an early look after starting tackles Banner and Wheeler departed. The Trojans will also have to find new playmakers, especially after Smith-Schuster and Jackson departed early for the NFL draft. The Trojans will need to build some depth for this coming season, when they won't have a regular-season open date for the first time since 1995.

For USC's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 11-2, 8-1 Big Ten

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 6

Returning starters: 8 offense, 7 defense, 0 special teams

Key losses: C Pat Elflein, CB Gareon Conley, RB Curtis Samuel, WR Noah Brown, S Malik Hooker, LB, Raekwon McMillan, P Cameron Johnston, CB Marshon Lattimore, K Tyler Durbin

Outlook: The Buckeyes landed the No. 2 recruiting class in the country and highest ranked in coach Urban Meyer's tenure. The class is heavy on defensive backs, including No. 1 cornerback Shaun Wade and No. 1 safety Jeffrey Okudah. After the Buckeyes' embarrassing offensive performance in a 31-0 loss to Clemson in a CFP semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Meyer overhauled his coaching staff. Former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson was hired as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach and former San Francisco 49ers assistant Ryan Day was named co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Greg Schiano was promoted to defensive coordinator after Luke Fickell was named Cincinnati's head coach.

For Ohio State's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 11-3, 8-1 Big Ten

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 4

Returning starters: 9 offense, 7 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses: C Brian Gaia, WR Chris Godwin, DE Evan Schwan, LB Brandon Bell, SS Malik Golden, OT Paris Palmer, DE Garrett Sickels

Outlook: What a difference a year made for the Nittany Lions. This past offseason, after a second straight 7-6 finish in 2015, Penn State coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour spoke out against negative recruiting tactics being used against the Nittany Lions. After winning a Big Ten title and playing in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual this season, they signed a top-20 class that ranked behind only Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten. The impressive class includes No. 3 pocket passer Sean Clifford, No. 5 guard C.J. Thorpe and No. 10 cornerback Lamont Wade. Defensive tackle Fred Hansard, a one-time Florida commitment, might be able to help right away.

For Penn State's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record:?14-1, 7-1 ACC

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 5

Returning starters: 5 offense, 7 defense, 1 special teams

Key losses: QB Deshaun Watson, WR Mike Williams, WR Artavis Scott, C Jay Guillermo, TE Jordan Leggett, RB Wayne Gallman, DT Carlos Watkins, LB Ben Boulware, SS Jadar Johnson, CB Cordrea Tankersley

Outlook: After losing a boatload of offensive playmakers to the NFL draft, including quarterback Watson, tailback Gallman and receivers Scott and Williams, the defending national champions had some work to do on the recruiting trail. Coach Dabo Swinney and his staff responded with a third straight top-10 class, which includes No. 1 pocket passer Hunter Johnson, No. 2 wide receiver Tee Higgins and No. 12 receiver Amari Rodgers. The Tigers also lost two respected defensive line coaches; tackles coach Dan Brooks retired and ends coach Marion Hobby left for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. Swinney hired Jacksonville State's Todd Bates to coach the defensive line, and former Georgia high school coach Mickey Conn was hired as safeties coach.

For Clemson's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 12-2, 8-1 Pac-12

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 8

Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense, 1 special teams

Key losses: WR John Ross, G Jake Eldrenkamp, G Shane Brostek, DE Joe Mathis, LB Psalm Wooching, DT Elijah Qualls, S Budda Baker, CB Kevin King, CB Sidney Jones

Outlook: The Huskies enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Chris Petersen's third season, and it produced some dividends in recruiting, too. Washington signed a top-25 class, and three of its five highest-rated prospects -- No. 10 running back Salvon Ahmed, No. 14 offensive tackle Henry Bainivalu and No. 4 tight end Hunter Bryant -- are in-state prospects. The Huskies also snagged No. 19 cornerback? Elijah Molden?from Oregon, who is the son of former Ducks All-American Alex Molden. He might help fill some holes in the secondary, where the Huskies lose their top cornerbacks in King and Jones and an All-American safety in Baker.

For Washington's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 11-2, 9-0 Big 12

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 10

Returning starters: 8 offense, 7 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses: WR Dede Westbrook, RB Joe Mixon, RB Samaje Perine, DT Jordan Wade, DE Austin Roberts, LB Jordan Evans, FS Ahmad Thomas

Outlook: The Sooners might have been accused of falling asleep at the wheel when it came to recruiting the past few seasons -- they hadn't signed a top-10 class since 2010 -- but they still managed to win 10 games or more in six of the past seven seasons. OU coach Bob Stoops turned it around this year, however, as the Sooners signed a class that ranks No. 8 nationally, which is far and away the best in the Big 12. After losing star tailbacks Perine and Mixon, the Sooners signed No. 8 tailback Trey Sermon and juco No. 2 tailback Marcelias Sutton. They also grabbed juco No. 3 receiver Marquise Brown after losing an All-American in Westbrook. Brown, Sermon and Sutton are among 11 early enrollees who are already in Norman.

For Oklahoma's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 8-4, 5-3 SEC

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 15

Returning starters: 7 offense, 5 defense, 1 special teams

Key losses: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Travin Dural, C Ethan Pocic, G Josh Boutte, TE Colin Jeter, DE Lewis Neal, DT Davon Godchaux, LB Tashawn Bower, LB Duke Riley, S Jamal Adams, CB Tre'Davious White, WR Malachi Dupre

Outlook: The Tigers landed another top-10 recruiting class, their ninth in the past 12 years. Wooing top players to LSU was never a problem under former coach Les Miles, and new coach Ed Orgeron is also regarded as a top recruiter. Orgeron's primary focus is on improving LSU's passing game. The Tigers signed two quarterbacks -- No. 4 pocket passer Myles Brennan and No. 5 dual-threat passer Lowell Narcisse -- to compete with returning starter? Danny Etling. Former Pitt offensive coordinator Matt Canada takes control of the offense, and he figures to install a system with a much faster tempo and more diversity.

For LSU's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 10-3, 7-2 Big 12

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 7

Returning starters: 7 offense, 6 defense, 1 special teams

Key losses: DT Vincent Taylor, WR Jhajuan Seales, LT Victor Salako, DT Motekiai Maile, LB Jordan Burton, LB Devante Averette, FS Jordan Sterns

Outlook: The Cowboys' recruiting class didn't finish in the top 25, which is nothing new under coach Mike Gundy, who seems to get more out of less than most coaches. The Pokes won eight of their last nine games in 2016 to win at least 10 games for the third time in four seasons. With quarterback Mason Rudolph, receiver James Washington and tailback Justice Hill coming back, the Pokes should challenge OU for state supremacy and a Big 12 championship. OSU's top signees were No. 13 receiver Tylan Wallace and No. 12 juco offensive tackle Arlington Hambright.

For Oklahoma State's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 8-5, 5-3 SEC

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 11

Returning starters: 9 offense, 8 defense, 1 special teams

Key losses: WR Tony Stevens, G Alex Kozan, OT Robert Leff, DT Montravius Adams, DE Carl Lawson, CB Joshua Holsey, CB Johnathan Ford

Outlook: Going into what might be a make-or-break season for Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, his biggest recruiting coups probably came from the college ranks. Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham has already enrolled in classes at Auburn and is the favorite to start under center this coming season. Malzahn also lured Arizona State offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey back to Auburn, where he previously worked as an analyst. He'll try to jump-start an offense that ranked last in the SEC with only 169.5 passing yards per game. The Tigers signed a top-10 class that includes No. 6 offensive tackle Calvin Ashley and No. 8 athlete Malcolm Askew.

For Auburn's full 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 11-3, 7-2 Big Ten

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 9

Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense, 1 special teams

Key losses: WR Robert Wheelwright, QB Bart Houston, OT Ryan Ramczyk, RB Corey Clement, LB Vince Biegel, LB T.J. Watt, FS Leo Musso, CB Sojourn Shelton, K Andrew Endicott

Outlook: The Badgers were hit hard by the NFL draft, with All-American offensive tackle Ramczyk and star linebacker Watt leaving a year early. Then defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox was named California's new coach, leaving Paul Chryst to hire a new coordinator for the second year in a row, after Dave Aranda left for LSU after the 2015 season. But with seven starters expected back on both sides of the ball, the Badgers should still be the team to beat in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin rarely signs top-25 recruiting classes, and this year was no different. There are two ESPN 300 signees -- No. 19 offensive tackle Tyler Beach and No. 18 guard Kayden Lyles -- as well as highly regarded juco defensive end Andrew Van Ginkel, who might step into Watt's pass-rushing role.

For Wisconsin's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 13

Returning starters: 7 offense, 10 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses: WR/KR Isaiah McKenzie, LT Tyler Catalina, C Brandon Kublanow, OT Greg Pyke, S Maurice Smith

Outlook: After a so-so rookie season as a head coach, Kirby Smart made his mark on the recruiting trail, signing the country's No. 3 class. The Bulldogs' class includes a whopping 18 ESPN 300 selections, including No. 2 offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, No. 2 athlete? DeAngelo Gibbs, No. 2 safety Richard LeCounte III and No. 2 defensive end Robert Beal. Of course, Smart's biggest coup might have been getting star tailbacks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to return for their senior seasons. If quarterback Jacob Eason can make strides in his second season and the Bulldogs can dramatically improve on the offensive line, they might be the team to beat in the SEC East this coming season.

For Georgia's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 10-3, 7-2 Big Ten

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 12

Returning starters: 4 offense, 1 defense, 0 special teams

Key losses: WR Amara Darboh, WR Jehu Chesson, OT Ben Braden, G Kyle Kalis, OT Erik Magnuson, TE Jake Butt, RB De'Veon Smith, LB/RB Jabrill Peppers, DE Chris Wormley, NT Matthew Godin, DT Ryan Glasgow, DE Taco Charlton, LB Ben Gedeon, CB Jourdan Lewis, SS Dymonte Thomas, FS Delano Hill, CB Channing Stribling

Outlook: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's second signing day wasn't as celebrated as his first, but the Wolverines' class was just as good. And it's a good thing, because Michigan faces a major rebuilding job after losing a boatload of players to the NFL draft. The Wolverines signed a top-10 class, led by No. 4 receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, No. 1 center Cesar Ruiz, No. 6 defensive end Luiji Vilain and No. 6 pocket passer Dylan McCaffrey, the younger brother of former Stanford star Christian McCaffrey. Michigan had some turnover on its coaching staff after former passing game coordinator Jedd Fisch left for UCLA. Harbaugh hired Cleveland Browns assistant head coach Pep Hamilton to replace Fisch, and Indiana's Greg Frey was hired to coach offensive tackles and tight ends.

For Michigan's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 10-3, 6-3 Pac-12

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 14

Returning starters: 7 offense, 9 defense, 1 special teams

Key losses: RB Christian McCaffrey, DE Solomon Thomas, WR Michael Rector, WR Francis Owusu, G Johnny Caspers, SS Dallas Lloyd, S Zach Hoffpauir, K Conrad Ukropina

Outlook: The Cardinal faced some uncertainty after losing their two most productive players -- star tailback McCaffrey and a dominant defensive end in Thomas -- to the NFL draft. But now there are serious questions at quarterback, with starter Keller Chryst?reportedly expected to miss six months while recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered in the Sun Bowl. The good news: Senior? Ryan Burns?opted to return for a fifth season, and redshirt freshman K.J. Costello might be ready to challenge for the starting job. Stanford landed a top-15 recruiting class, led by No. 4 offensive tackle? Foster Sarell, No. 8 offensive tackle Walker Little and No. 2 tight end Colby Parkinson.

For Stanford's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 9-4, 5-3 ACC

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 16

Returning starters: 6 offense, 8 defense, 1 special teams

Key losses:?QB Brad Kaaya, RB, Joseph Yearby, WR Stacy Coley, TE David Njoku, G Danny Isidora, CB Corn Elder, FS Rayshawn Jenkins, S Jamal Carter Sr.

Outlook: Mark Richt's first full recruiting class as coach of his alma mater was better than his first. The Hurricanes loaded up with linemen, including No. 7 guard Navaughn Donaldson and No. 12 tackle Kai-Leon Herbert. No. 5 defensive end D.J. Johnson of Sacramento might be the gem of the class. The Hurricanes will now spend spring practice searching for Kaaya's replacement at quarterback. Sophomore? Malik Rosier, who threw 61 passes the past two seasons combined, is the favorite to win the job, but freshmen? Jack Allison?and? Evan Shirreffs?might also get strong looks. Miami also signed N'Kosi Perry of Ocala, Florida, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

For Miami's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 9-4, 6-3 Big 12

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 17

Returning starters: 8 offense, 6 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses:?WR Deante Burton, G Terrale Johnson, RB Charles Jones, DE Jordan Willis, LB Elijah Lee, LB Will Davis, LB Charmeachealle Moore, S Donnie Starks, SS Dante Barnett

Outlook: Legendary Kansas State coach Bill Snyder will turn 78 this coming season, and he might be able to put together one more Big 12 contender with so much coming back. Quarterback Jesse Ertz is a perfect fit for the Wildcats' offense, after leading the team in passing (1,755 yards) and rushing (1,012) and accounting for 21 touchdowns overall. Four starting offensive linemen and all but one receiver are expected back from 2016 as well. The Wildcats' recruiting class will rank in the middle of the pack in the Big 12, and defensive end? Wyatt Hubert?already has enrolled and might be able to help right away.

For Kansas State's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 9-4, 7-1 ACC

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 18

Returning starters: 5 offense, 7 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses: WR Jamari Staples, WR James Quick, TE Cole Hikutini, RB Brandon Radcliff, NT DeAngelo Brown, LB Keith Kelsey, LB Devonte Fields, S Josh Harvey-Clemons

Outlook: The Cardinals had one pressing need in recruiting: finding offensive linemen to protect Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was sacked a whopping 47 times last season. Louisville signed four linemen who might be able to help, including juco No. 5 offensive tackle Ronald Rudd and No. 36 guard Toryque Bateman. The Cardinals also signed five safeties, including No. 7 safety C.J. Avery, who is the highest-rated player in the class. In what was a surprising move, the Cardinals essentially swapped defensive coordinators with Mississippi State: Todd Grantham left for Starkville, and Peter Sirmon replaced him at Louisville.

For Louisville's 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 10-4, 8-1 Pac-12

First Way-Too-Early ranking: NR

Returning starters: 9 offense, 3 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses: C Alex Kelley, QB Sefo Liufau, DE Jordan Carrell, NT Josh Tupou, LB Kenneth Olugbode, LB Jimmie Gilbert, CB Chidobe Awuzie, SS Tedric Thompson

Outlook: The Buffaloes built on the momentum from their breakthrough season to land the No. 27 class in the country. Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre, who has a new three-year extension through the 2021 season, is expecting nine starters back on offense, but he'll have to replace Liufau, his star quarterback. Steven Montez went 2-1 as a starter when Liufau was hurt in 2016, and he's another dual threat. The Buffaloes have a lot of work to do on defense, with only three starters expected back. Plus, defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt departed for Oregon. Kentucky's D.J. Eliot was hired to replace him. The Buffaloes' recruiting class includes highly regarded juco defensive linemen Shamar Hamilton and Javier Edwards, who might be asked to play right away.

For Colorado's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 11-2, 7-1 AAC

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 20

Returning starters: 7 offense, 9 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses: RB Marlon Mack, WR Rodney Adams, OT Kofi Amichia, G Dominique Threatt, LB Nigel Harris, SS Nate Godwin, CB Johnny Ward

Outlook: After getting such a late start in recruiting, USF's small class is probably going to rank near the bottom of the AAC. USF fans shouldn't panic, however, because new coach Charlie Strong was committed to not rushing things and building relationships for the future. The Bulls still have enough talent coming back to win the AAC, especially with quarterback Quinton Flowers returning to lead the offense. Nine starters are expected back on defense as well. The Bulls will spend the spring installing their new systems; Strong brought offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert and defensive coordinator Brian Jean-Mary with him from Texas.

For USF's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 8-5, 7-2 Pac-12

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 23

Returning starters: 7 offense, 9 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses: WR Gabe Marks, WR John Thompson, C Riley Sorenson, G Eduardo Middleton, FS Shalom Luani, WR River Cracraft

Outlook: The Cougars signed what is arguably coach Mike Leach's best recruiting class at Washington State, and it's heavy on offensive linemen and receivers. Two receivers --? Anthony White Jr. of Miami and juco transfer Easop Winston -- already have enrolled at WSU, along with juco No. 11 offensive tackle Robert Valencia. The highest-rated player in the class is No. 9 dual-threat quarterback Connor Neville, who will spend next season behind returning starter Luke Falk. Leach hired two new coaches -- former Minnesota assistant Jeff Phelps will coach the defensive line and former Toledo assistant Derek Sage will coach inside receivers.

For Washington State's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 10-3, 7-2 Big 12

First Way-Too-Early ranking: NR

Returning starters: 4 offense, 3 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses: WR Shelton Gibson, WR Daikiel Shorts, OT Adam Pankey, G Tony Matteo, C Tyler Orlosky, QB Skyler Howard, RB Rushel Shell III, DE Noble Nwachukwu, NT Darrien Howard, LB Justin Arndt, S Jarrod Harper, CB Rasul Douglas

Outlook: Dana Holgorsen has a new contract, which ends his hot-seat speculation after he guided the Mountaineers to a 10-3 record in 2016. But now Holgorsen and his staff have some heavy lifting to do after losing seven starters on offense and eight on defense. The good news: West Virginia expects former Florida quarterback Will Grier to be eligible for the start of the season. The NCAA suspended him for using illegal over-the-counter supplements after winning his first five starts with the Gators in 2015. The NCAA reportedly won't rule on his reinstatement until July 1. With Big 12 newcomer Justin Crawford coming back in the backfield, the Mountaineers will have a chance to be just as potent on offense. Ten signees already have enrolled, including No. 7 juco offensive tackle Kelby Wickline and juco receiver? Dominique Maiden. Former California offensive coordinator Jake Spavital was hired to help Holgorsen direct the offense.

For West Virginia's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 5-7, 3-6 Big 12

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 25

Returning starters: 8 offense, 10 defense, 1 special teams

Key losses: RB D'Onta Foreman, WR Jacorey Warrick, G Kent Perkins, TE Caleb Bluiett, SS Dylan Haines

Outlook: Like what his predecessor is now doing at USF, new Texas coach Tom Herman took a cautious approach in recruiting after a late start. He helped fill three of Texas' biggest needs by signing running backs Toneil Carter (a former Georgia commit) and Daniel Young (a former Houston commit), No. 1 juco inside linebacker Gary Johnson and No. 2 juco kicker Josh Rowland. He also secured No. 4 dual-threat quarterback Sam Ehlinger from Austin. There's enough talent on hand for Herman to make a splash in his first season, but he'll have to navigate his way through a difficult road schedule that includes trips to USC, Baylor, TCU and West Virginia.

For Texas' entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 10-3, 6-2 Mountain West

First Way-Too-Early ranking: NR

Returning starters: 5 offense, 6 defense, 0 special teams

Key losses: RB Jeremy McNichols, OT Mario Yakoo, G Steven Baggett, G Travis Averill, WR Thomas Sperbeck, LB Ben Weaver, FS Chanceller James, LB Darren Lee, DE Sam McCaskill

Outlook: The Broncos will sorely miss McNichols, their star tailback who departed after running for 1,709 yards with 23 touchdowns in 2016. But Brett Rypien is coming back after throwing for 3,646 yards with 24 touchdowns, and he should be one of the better quarterbacks in the country this coming season. The Broncos will have to replace three starters on the offensive line and Sperbeck, their top receiver. Juco No. 2 guard Isiah Moore might help fill one of the holes up front. On defense, four starters from the front seven will have to be replaced, along with two starters in the secondary. If the Broncos can find a replacement for McNichols --? Alexander Mattison and Robert Mahone are the top candidates -- to take some pressure off Rypien, they might be in the mix for a New Year's Six bowl game.

For Boise State's entire 2017 class, click here.

2016 record: 10-4, 6-2 ACC

First Way-Too-Early ranking: 24

Returning starters: 5 offense, 7 defense, 2 special teams

Key losses: QB Jerod Evans, WR Isaiah Ford, WR Bucky Hodges, G Augie Conte, OT Jonathan McLaughlin, DE Ken Ekanem, DT Woody Baron, DT Nigel Williams, FS Chuck Clark

Outlook: The Hokies were hurt by early defections to the NFL draft as much as any team in the country, including the loss of their star quarterback, Evans. Coach Justin Fuente addressed the team's most glaring need by signing three quarterbacks, including former Nebraska backup A.J. Bush and Hendon Hooker, who already have enrolled and will compete for the starting job during spring practice with freshman Josh Jackson. Tech is expected to bring back seven starters on defense, and its top signees were No. 6 outside linebacker Nathan Proctor, No. 10 safety Devon Hunter and No. 22 defensive end TyJuan Garbutt.

For Virginia Tech's entire 2017 class, click here.