Power Rankings: New York Rangers reign, but Columbus Blue Jackets make biggest jump

The New York Rangers remain No. 1 this week, but there's plenty of movement atop the rankings. The Chicago Blackhawks return to No. 2 thanks to solid goaltending from Scott Darling, which has helped power?their five-game winning streak. The Columbus Blue Jackets (yes, those Columbus Blue Jackets) jump into the top 3 on the heels of a nine-game winning streak.

A quarter of the season is complete, and parity is evident.

After sitting for four consecutive games for the first time in his career, Henrik Lundqvist proved why he still should be the Rangers' No. 1 with three victories in a row last week.

No one is more important to Chicago's success than defenseman Duncan Keith. The Blackhawks have survived stretches without? Corey Crawford and Jonathan Toews, but it's tough to imagine them winning without Keith.

John Tortorella became the first American-born coach to reach 500 career wins in the NHL. His team has won nine consecutive games.

The Flyers had their 10-game winning streak halted by the Stars, but they've worked their way into the playoff picture with a bang.

There's no goalie controversy in Pittsburgh since it's obvious Matt Murray is the No. 1, but Marc-Andre Fleury deserves credit for the way he's handled the situation. He also gives the Penguins a chance to win every time he plays.

If Carey Price had any lingering issues with being pulled Friday night against the Sharks, he didn't show it in his subsequent performance when he helped snap the Capitals' win streak at six games by stopping 20 of 21 shots. And, hey, goalies get a pass for being emotional.

Minnesota's ability to keep the puck out of the net has been a major reason for its success this season. The goalie tandem of starter Devan Dubnyk and backup Darcy Kuemper has been key during the Wild's seven-game winning streak.?

OK, so? Alex Ovechkin ?and Co. saw their six-game winning streak snapped by Carey Price and the Canadiens Saturday. But otherwise the Caps have been cruising.

The Sharks had their own winning streak -- four games -- snapped by the Blackhawks.

Coach Guy Boucher unloaded on his team during a recent practice. It seems his message was heard loud and clear. The Senators have won two consecutive games -- over the Devils and Islanders -- since.

I'm still waiting for the Blues to make a massive push in the Central. They have the ability to win the division but seem to have issues against the better teams.

Forward Jimmy Hayes has struggled the majority of the season. Perhaps his goal in a 1-0 win against the Kings will be what he needs to get going.?

Forget Connor McDavid for one second because teammate Leon Draisaitl is doing it all for the Oilers. The 21-year-old forward adds a different dynamic and is another reason the future looks bright for Edmonton.

Rickard Rakell is playing inspired hockey. The 23-year-old forward is also in the process of creating a career season.

Journeyman goalie Peter Budaj is saving the Kings' season, which seemed doomed when starter Jonathan Quick was placed on injured reserve after the first game of the season.

Goalie Chad Johnson has been solid and is a big reason for Calgary's turnaround. The Flames' all-around defense has been another key reason they're still clinging to a wild-card spot.

There's nothing boring about? Patrik Laine 's game. The rookie sensation continues to impress and now has 18 goals, which is good for third in the league.

Victor Hedman should be considered the best defenseman in Tampa's history. Not only did he become the all-time points leader as a defenseman, his two-way game has ignited the Lightning.

The Predators need to fix why they can't win on the road. Nashville's 3-9-2 record away from Bridgestone Arena is the worst in the Western Conference.

Goalie? Cam Ward , who won a Stanley Cup in 2006, continues to impress at age 32. His longevity in the league (12 seasons) deserves a stick tap.

Forward Tomas Tatar scored his first career hat trick against the Ducks. The Red Wings need more performances like this from Tatar in order to keep climbing the standings.

A bounce here and there could mean the difference between winning and losing. The Devils can't catch a break, and that was the case again in a shootout loss to the rival Rangers on Sunday.

What a gong show . It's too bad because the Panthers have the talent to become a perennial winner.

Is the Stars' collective frustration with underachieving beginning to boil over? Forward Cody Eakin was suspended for four games for charging Lundqvist on Thursday.

Rasmus Ristolainen , 22, is well on his way to becoming one of the best defensemen in the league. He's playing with confidence, and his potential is limitless.

For all the talk about Auston Matthews , teammate Mitch Marner is having a terrific rookie season. Marner is a major reason Toronto is trending in the right direction.

The Islanders need to find an identity, and soon. If not, personnel changes will -- and should -- be made.

It has to be difficult for veteran players such as the Sedin twins to remain patient when so much losing is involved. But patience is what it'll take for the Canucks to turn it around this season and in the foreseeable future.

Speaking of patience, the Coyotes realize it's part of the process of creating a winning team. Eventually, Arizona will get there.

With a 2-8-0 record in their past 10 -- including a three-game losing skid -- the Avalanche are trending the wrong way. But making drastic changes at this point would be a desperate move -- and not the right one.