President Donald Trump attending U.S. Women's Open in N.J.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. --?President Donald Trump arrived at the U.S. Women's Open on Friday afternoon in a motorcade that went past the front of the clubhouse.

Trump's golf course is hosting this weekend's tournament. His presence presents a potential security challenge, since Trump has a residence on the course, where fans and players pass by throughout the day.?

Trump was in France this week to celebrate Bastille Day and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that he was headed to New Jersey to attend the tournament.

Trump will be the first sitting U.S. president to attend a U.S. Women's Open. Two presidents -- Warren Harding in 1921 and Bill Clinton in 1997 -- attended the U.S. Open while in office. Harding presented the trophy and gold medal to winner Jim Barnes at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea, watched final-round action from a specially constructed stand on the 16th hole at Congressional Country Club.

When the U.S. Open returned to Congressional in 2011, the USGA prepared a viewing platform for President Barack Obama in the event he attended, but he did not come to the championship.

Information from ESPN's Bill Fields and the Associated Press was used in this report.