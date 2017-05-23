We're proclaiming Simone Biles the next winner of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Ladies and gentlemen, it seems we can announce the winner of the 24th season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Yes, that's right. Although the cast was just revealed Wednesday morning,?I feel pretty confident in declaring Simone Biles as the show's next champion. When you win FOUR Olympic gold medals (and a bronze for good measure), you get that kind of expectation.

The gymnastics superstar is paired with professional Sasha Farber, and the duo already look like they are ready to go.

And, as she looks to follow in the footsteps of teammate and friend Laurie Hernandez, who won last season, Biles was surprised by Hernandez on "Good Morning America" during the cast announcement.

While she's clearly the front-runner -- OK, I already declared her the winner -- for the season, Biles isn't the only Olympic star to join the show. Former figure skating star Nancy Kerrigan also will be competing.

Other athletes on Season 24 include recently retired Chicago Cubs star David Ross and free-agent NFL running back Rashad Jennings. They will be joined by "Real Housewives" star and singer Erika Jayne, "Glee" actress Heather Morris, Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, actor and well-known personality Mr. T and "The Bachelor" himself, Nick Viall.

