QB Derek Carr carted off in air cast after suffering lower right leg injury

OAKLAND -- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had to be helped off the field after suffering a lower right leg injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against Indianapolis.

He was then carted out of the stadium with his leg in an air cast after being examined on the sidelines.

The play came on a sack by Colts outside linebacker Trent Cole, who grabbed hold of Carr in a collapsed pocket. It was the first sack allowed this season by Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn.

Carr, an NFL MVP candidate, suffered a dislocated right pinkie on an errant snap on Nov. 27 and was taking snaps from under center Saturday for the first time since that injury.?

The Raiders led 33-14 at the time of the injury. Carr had thrown for 228 yards while completing 20 of 30 passes with three touchdowns.