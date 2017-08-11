QB Matt Moore 'ready if need be' in wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury

DAVIE, Fla. -- Matt Moore spent his first full practice of training camp as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback Friday.

It could be the first of many in that role depending on what the team decides to do with injured starter Ryan Tannehill, who suffered a left knee injury Thursday. But Moore said he is confident and comfortable in taking over as the starter.

"I've done this before in stepping up and getting ready if need be," Moore said. "So that's as much as I know and kind of the attitude I have moving forward. It stinks [with Tannehill being injured], but I thought today was a good practice. Guys were popping around and pretty competitive."

Tannehill's left knee buckled without contact during practice while he was scrambling. Dolphins coach Adam Gase confirmed Friday that surgery is an option for the quarterback, who sustained a sprained ACL and MCL in the same knee last year but opted not to have surgery.

Surgery at this time likely would end Tannehill's season.

"Everything is on the table right now," Gase said. "We're going to talk to a lot of people."

Gase said that he hasn't thought about adding another quarterback at this time.

Two possibilities are Jay Cutler, who played under Gase in Chicago, and free agent Colin Kaepernick. Cutler joined Fox Sports as a TV analyst in May.

The Dolphins have been in communication with Cutler, but those conversations have not materialized beyond very simple conversations about the situations facing both, team and league sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington on Friday.

Cutler's camp intimated the contact -- and the Dolphins have made clear, for the moment, they are focused on learning more about Tannehill's knee injury. But of course, given the relationship between Gase and Cutler, this dialogue will be easy and open as the situation unfolds.

Tannehill watched a portion of practice from inside the cafeteria Friday with his left leg outstretched as he awaits a major decision.

"He's obviously waiting, and we all are," Moore said. "Nobody knows what's going on, but he seems to be in good spirits. He was here watching tape with us yesterday with all of us and hanging out. So it was good."