Rafael Nadal reaches third round at Wimbledon for first time since '14

LONDON --? Rafael Nadal has won 26 consecutive Grand Slam sets after a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory over American? Donald Young?at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

A two-time champion, Nadal is into the third round at the All England Club for the first time since 2014 -- and only the second since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2011 final.

Nadal did not drop any of the 20 sets he played en route to winning his record 10th French Open championship last month. Both of his Wimbledon match victories this week have come in straight sets.

Nadal will play 30th-seeded Karen Khachanov on Friday.

Meanwhile, defending champion? Andy Murray's hip looked just fine in a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Germany's? Dustin Brown.

Murray entered the tournament with questions about his hip after he skipped two exhibition matches last week, but he has lost only 14 games so far, seven in each of his opening two matches at the All England Club.

The two-time champion will next face 28th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

In other matches, seventh-seeded Marin Cilic, ninth-seeded Kei Nishikori, 12th-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 16th-seeded Gilles Muller, 18th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut,?24th-seeded Sam Querrey?and No. 26 Steve Johnson all advanced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.