Raiders' Marshawn Lynch suspended one game

Oakland Raiders running back? Marshawn Lynch has been suspended without pay for one game for making contact with an official in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lynch already has appealed the suspension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If the suspension stands, he will lose his game check of $79,411.

Lynch ran off the sideline and into a scrum after Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters hit Raiders quarterback Derek Carr late, drawing a flag for a personal foul. Several Raiders offensive linemen went after Peters, an Oakland native and close friend of Lynch's.

Lynch bumped line judge Julian Mapp in the chest and then grabbed the official by the jersey before letting go and tending to Peters.

Lynch was ejected from the game as a result.

Jon Runyan, the NFL vice president of football operations, noted in a letter to Lynch: "You made deliberate physical contact with one of our game officials as he was diffusing an active confrontation between players. You were disqualified for your inappropriate and unsportsmanlike actions. Your conduct included pushing the game official and grabbing his jersey."

Runyan also wrote that Lynch was "the only player from either team who ran from the sideline to midfield to insert himself into a situation in which he was not directly involved."

The Raiders beat the Chiefs 31-30.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.