Raiders sign NaVorro Bowman to one-year, $3M deal

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Calling NaVorro Bowman a "man's man," Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said signing the four-time All-Pro inside linebacker should bring veteran leadership to a young linebacker corps.

Del Rio also would not rule out Bowman, who was cut by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday after seven seasons, playing Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Oakland Coliseum.

"Well, he's a veteran guy," Del Rio said Monday in his weekly media conference. "He's played a lot of good ball over the years and we're excited to have him. We're a little green at the linebacker position, so to add somebody with the experience that he has, we think it's a nice addition for us. We'll get him up to speed and see how quickly we can get him there and on the field.

"He's ... very instinctive. We look forward to having that kind of guy on the field for us."

Bowman signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Raiders, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bowman fills a need for the Raiders at middle linebacker with rookie fifth-round draft pick Marquel Lee out with an ankle injury and the team using a pair of undrafted rookies in Nicholas Morrow, who played at Division III Greenville College last year, and Xavier Woodson-Luster, an? Arkansas State?product, in Lee's place. The Raiders released Tyrell Adams in the corresponding roster move.

Before cutting Bowman, the 49ers had agreed to trade the veteran to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round draft pick, league sources told ESPN. But after agreeing to the trade, the 49ers learned that Bowman preferred to be a free agent and decide where he would play next.

As a reward for his service, San Francisco acquiesced and released the linebacker. The 49ers had also spoken with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers about a trade.

In his time with the 49ers, Bowman became one of four players in franchise history to earn four first-team All-Pro nods, and finished his time in Santa Clara with 709 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Bowman also provided some of the most memorable moments in franchise history, including his 89-yard interception return for a touchdown that nailed down a playoff spot in 2013 and closed down Candlestick Park, and the pass breakup in the NFC Championship Game that sent the Niners to Super Bowl XLVII.

A devastating left knee injury suffered in the 2013 NFC title game kept him out for the entire 2014 season, and a left Achilles injury cost him the final 12 games of last season. Such injuries have slowed him of late as he has struggled to cover running backs.

Through the first five games of the season, Bowman had 38 tackles, but he'd also played 333 snaps, second most among linebackers.

In his final game for the 49ers, against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, Bowman played 58 of 76 defensive plays, well short of his usual full workload in which he rarely comes off the field.

After that game, Bowman voiced his frustration to reporters, acknowledging he did not like the decision to get him extra rest. He repeatedly said "I don't know" when asked if he at least understood the rationale behind it.

With the Raiders, Bowman is expected to help shore up the middle of the run defense -- which is ranked No. 21 in the NFL, giving up 117.2 rushing yards per game -- even as he saw himself coming off the field in passing situations for the Niners in their new 4-3 scheme this season.

Bowman ranks just 63rd among 84 qualifying linebackers with a Pro Football Focus grade of 45.0, after being PFF's No. 2-ranked linebacker for three straight seasons, from 2011 to '13, when he had an overall grade of 90.5.

Per PFF, Bowman's 13 run stops are the eighth most of any linebacker this season, with his 8.9 percent run-stop percentage tied with Raiders weakside linebacker Cory James for 28th among NFL linebackers (Lee is at 12.7 percent).

Bowman's run defense grade of 70.2 entering last weekend was higher than any Raiders linebacker not named Lee (82.8).

"Very impressive young man," Del Rio said. "He's been a tough player, been part of [a] really good defense for his entire career. I had the chance to talk [to him] a little bit today and talk about the veteran leadership that would be nice to have, and so, he's here."

The Raiders (2-4) have lost four straight games and are in danger of falling out of a playoff race in October with the Chiefs (5-1) having won five straight against Oakland.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.