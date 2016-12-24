Rams focusing on lower-profile candidates to replace Jeff Fisher

While much of the public attention related to the Los Angeles Rams' head coaching vacancy has been on high-profile names such as Jon Gruden and Jim Harbaugh, the team's focus so far has been on several NFL assistant coaches, league sources told ESPN.

The Rams have been spending their time doing their due diligence on Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who square off Saturday in Buffalo, as well as offensive coordinators such as New England's Josh McDaniels and Atlanta's Kyle Shanahan, sources told Schefter.

The Rams have been casting a wide net to find a replacement for the fired Jeff Fisher, studying some of the lower-profile head-coaching candidates and not zeroing in on the more celebrated coaches who have the star value that many have connected to the franchise.

Earlier this week, Gruden said that he's "very happy doing what I'm doing" as an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

"Right now, I have no intentions of coaching," Gruden said on ESPN's "Mike & Mike" show. "I really enjoy what I'm doing and I feel like I'm really close to the fire and I'm getting plenty of satisfaction out of doing what I'm doing."

Harbaugh said earlier this month at the team's annaul banquet that he had no intentions of leaving the? Michigan Wolverines.

"I'm not leaving Michigan," Harbaugh said. "I'm not even considering it."