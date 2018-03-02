Rams trading LB Robert Quinn to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams are trading two-time Pro Bowler? Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins are sending a mid-round pick to the Rams, likely a third- or fourth-rounder, a source told Schefter.

The veteran pass-rusher had a resurgence in 2017 after moving from defensive end to outside linebacker in the 3-4 scheme of new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

He tallied 8.5 sacks over 15 games. In the two previous seasons, Quinn played in just 17 total games after making the decision to undergo back surgery.

The 27-year-old was scheduled to cost $25.33 million toward the salary cap over the next two seasons. The Rams' savings for 2018 carries a $955,358 dead-money charge.

Quinn instantly became a fixture for the then-St. Louis Rams after being drafted 14th overall out of North Carolina in 2011. He racked up 40 sacks from 2012 to 2014, third-most in the NFL during that time.

In seven NFL seasons, all with the Rams, he has 62.5 career sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 218 tackles and a blocked kick.