Rams trading pass-rusher Robert Quinn to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams are trading two-time Pro Bowler? Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins are sending a midround pick to the Rams, likely a third- or fourth-rounder, a source told Schefter. The Rams and Dolphins are also swapping late-round picks.

The veteran pass-rusher had a resurgence in 2017 after moving from defensive end to outside linebacker in the 3-4 scheme of new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Quinn tallied 8.5 sacks over 15 games. In the two seasons prior, Quinn played in just 17 total games after making the decision to undergo back surgery.

He is set to cost more than $25 million toward the salary cap over the next two seasons. Dealing him was motivated largely by opening up space. The remainder of Quinn's contract carried less than $1 million in dead cap, but in trading him, the Rams were able to shed that and gain an additional mid-round pick.

Quinn instantly became a fixture for the then-St. Louis Rams after being drafted 14th overall out of North Carolina in 2011. In seven NFL seasons, all with the Rams, he has 62.5 career sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 218 tackles and a blocked kick.

Quinn may not be the same explosive edge rusher who generated 40 sacks from 2012 to 2014. But he stayed healthy last year and played some of his most productive football late in the season, with six sacks over the course of his last five regular-season games.

With the Dolphins, Quinn will return to a 4-3 system and thus transition back to his roots as a defensive end. The Rams used Quinn almost exclusively to rush the passer and would be looking for somebody versatile enough to also drop back into coverage.

For the Rams, the Quinn trade could signal a complete makeover of their linebacking core. They'll probably need two new outside linebackers, with Connor Barwin set to become an unrestricted free agent. And they could cut ties with inside linebacker Mark Barron, which would save them $22 million towards the cap over these next three seasons.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.