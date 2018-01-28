Raptors coach Dwane Casey, staff will coach Team LeBron in ASG

Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey and his staff will lead Team LeBron in the 2018 All-Star Game.

With their 123-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, the Raptors (33-15, .688) clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference through games played Sunday, Feb. 4, among the 14 conference teams with a head coach eligible for the 2018 All-Star Game.?

The Boston Celtics are first in the Eastern Conference standings, but head coach Brad Stevens was ineligible because he coached the East in last year's All-Star Game.

Casey will coach against Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, who will lead Team Stephen.

Casey, the Raptors' longest-tenured and winningest coach, is the franchise's first All-Star Game head coach. It's his first honor in his nine seasons as an NBA head coach.