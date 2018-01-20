Rashaan Salaam's Heisman Trophy sells for record $399,608

Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam sold his award long before his death in December 2016, and on Saturday night it fetched $399,608 at auction, a record price for a Heisman.

The auction raised funds for CTE-related medical research in the memory of Salaam. The former University of Colorado running back was 42 when he was found dead in a park in Boulder, Colorado. His death was ruled a suicide.

The previous record for a Heisman sold at auction was $395,240 for Bruce P. Smith's 1941 trophy. Other Heisman trophies sold at auction include O.J. Simpson's 1968 award ($255,000 in 1999); Charles White's 1979 award ($184,000 in 2000); and Paul Hornung's 1956 award ($250,000 in 2000).

Current Heisman winners are prohibited from selling the trophy.