Ravens CB Tavon Young tears ACL in practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. --? Baltimore Ravens?cornerback Tavon Young?tore his ACL on Thursday, the team announced. He is expected to miss the 2017 season.

Young injured his knee midway through Thursday's practice.

Young was the team's top nickelback option this season after starting the final 11 games in 2016 as a rookie.

On Thursday, he went down to the ground after intercepting a pass and then bumping into a teammate. Young was visibly in pain and was helped off the field with his arms draped over trainers. He put very little weight on his leg.?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't know the severity of Young's injury when he addressed the media Thursday.

"There wasn't much contact at all," Harbaugh said. "We'll see how his knee is."

Young tweeted about his injury and, with the tone, implied he would miss some time.

Young's injury comes during an offseason in which the Ravens focused on strengthening their secondary. Baltimore signed highly regarded safety Tony Jefferson and veteran cornerback Brandon Carr in free agency and drafted cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the first round.

Young graded out as the NFL's No. 26 cornerback by Pro Football Focus last season. He finished with 50 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defensed (which tied for second on the team).

The Ravens are expected to replace Young at nickelback with either Lardarius Webb or Maurice Canady. Canady filled in for Young at the organized training activity and made three interceptions.

"It's like what Ozzie [Newsome, general manager] says all the time: 'You need to accrue as much depth to your roster as you can because injuries are going to happen,'" Harbaugh said. "But with that particular bridge, we'll cross when we get there."

Wide receiver Michael Campanaro and defensive lineman Carl Davis also suffered injuries this week and didn't practice Thursday. Campanaro is dealing with a sprained toe that Harbaugh described as a "nuisance." Davis strained a pectoral muscle.