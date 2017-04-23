Rays exercise option on Reyes, but not Norton

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Relief pitcher Al Reyes' $2.3 million option was exercised Wednesday by the Tampa Bay Rays, who declined a $1 million option on designated hitter Greg Norton. Reyes was a non-roster invite to spring training after missing most of 2006 while recovering from elbow surgery. He began 2007 with 16 consecutive saves and finished with 26 in 30 chances, the fifth-highest total in club history. The 35-year-old Norton batted .243 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 75 games last season. He receives a $50,000 buyout. The Rays, who had until Thursday to make a decision on Reyes, also reinstated outfielder Rocco Baldelli, catcher Shawn Riggans and shortstop Ben Zobrist from the 60-day disabled list.