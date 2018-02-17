Rays' Jake Odorizzi traded to Twins for minor leaguer Jermaine Palacios

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the Minnesota Twins?in exchange for minor league infielder Jermaine Palacios, it was announced Saturday night?

Odorizzi, who had been the subject of trade speculation this winter, went 10-8 with a 4.14 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 2017. He played five seasons in Tampa Bay after being traded from the Royals in December 2012. He has a?3.83 ERA for his career.?

Earlier in the week, Chris Archer?had said he believed the Rays were capable of having the best rotation in the major leagues.

"We have some very dynamic arms in this room," the two-time AL All-Star said after reporting to spring training, where a bevy of young starters and prospects are competing for roles on a staff that will have a different look after losing Alex Cobb to free agency.

"I say this every year, because we always have a special organization when it comes to arms, but I'm willing to put it up against everybody in the league," Archer added. "And in order for us to back it up, we have to produce. I think everybody in here is capable of doing that."

Odorizzi, 27, had been among the leading candidates for the Rays' five-man starting rotation entering camp, along with Archer, Blake Snell, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Andriese and Jake Faria.

Signed by the Twins as a minor league free agent in 2013, Palacios, 21, has hit .290 with 63 doubles, 23 triples and 17 home runs in 301 games over parts of four minor league seasons.?

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.?