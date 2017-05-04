Recovering Sidney Crosby skates at Penguins practice facility

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who missed a Game 4 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday because of a concussion, skated with teammates on Thursday, an off day for the team.

"He's in the process of rehabbing," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "We'll just leave it at that. It's a day-to-day process. We're taking each day as it comes."

Crosby was in full gear, and a source told ESPN's Craig Custance that his recovery is "progressing well."

Crosby suffered a concussion in the third game of the series when he was cross-checked in the head by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen. Crosby had lost his balance on a scoring chance when Caps star Alex Ovechkin whacked him with his stick.

Crosby has dealt with multiple concussions during his career, including one against Washington in the 2011 Winter Classic that he needed nearly two years to fully recover from. He missed the first six games of this season because of a concussion.

Crosby is in the concussion protocol, according to Sullivan, and listed as day-to-day.

Even without their star, however, the defending champion Penguins beat the Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday to take a 3-1 series lead. They can close out the Capitals on Friday.

Information from ESPN's Craig Custance and The Associated Press was used in this report.