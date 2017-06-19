Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia gets X-rays in rib area after hit by pitch

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was hit in the back by a pitch in Sunday's 6-5 road win over the Houston Astros, was taken to nearby hospital for X-rays on rib area.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said Pedroia's injury swelled up in the subsequent innings, limiting his range of motion.

"The pitch hit in the left lat area, left ribcage. It continued to swell and tighten up," Farrell said. ?"He was losing a lot of range of motion with the left arm so we had to get him off his feet. We'll have a better read once he goes through the exam here at the local hospital."

Pedroia was the second batter hit by Astros pitcher James Hoyt pitch in the 7th inning, hitting Mookie Betts in the right knee in the previous at-bat. Home plate umpire Greg Gibson issued warnings to both benches after Pedroia glared and yelled at Hoyt. Both managers came onto the field as Pedroia continue to scream and pointed at the mound before calming down and heading to first base.

Josh Rutledge moved from third base to second, and Pablo Sandoval came into the game at third.

ESPN's Scott Lauber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.?