Red Sox reach agreement to sign free-agent Eduardo Nunez

The Boston Red Sox have an agreement to sign free-agent utilityman Eduardo Nunez, a source confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The deal, first reported by FanRag Sports, is pending the results of a physical -- no certainty, given Nunez's ailments last season.

The final image of Nunez in 2017 was getting carried off the field after reinjuring his knee in Game 1 of the Division Series against the Astros.

Before that, though, the right-handed-hitting utilityman made a strong salary push by slashing .321/.353/.539 with eight homers in 165 at-bats after getting traded to the Red Sox in July.

Nunez's value stems from his versatility in the infield, although he's a below-average defender at every position.

Given Dustin Pedroia's prolonged recovery from offseason knee surgery, Nunez would fit the Red Sox's needs. But he wants to play every day and get paid accordingly.

Information from ESPN's Scott Lauber was used in this report.