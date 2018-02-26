Red Sox's J.D. Martinez introductory news conference set for Monday

The Boston Red Sox and free agent slugger J.D. Martinez appear to be ready to officially announce his addition to the team's lineup, with ESPN sources and multiple reports saying a news conference has been scheduled for Monday morning.

Martinez had arrived at the Red Sox's spring training facility Wednesday and underwent a physical, the last step in finalizing his five-year, $110 million contract. But as the days went by with no presser or official announcement of the deal, it became apparent that there was some sort of hangup.

The delay prompted speculation that the Red Sox uncovered a medical problem, but team officials insisted the process of reviewing medical information simply hadn't been completed.

One major league source said the Red Sox were merely being "thorough," as they would with any free agent who signs a nine-figure contract. In December 2015, for example, the Red Sox agreed to terms with David Price on a Tuesday night, flew him to Boston for a physical and didn't hold a news conference until Friday of that week to finalize the seven-year, $217 million deal.

Martinez has had a long injury history. In 2016, he crashed into the outfield wall and fractured his right elbow. Last year, he missed the season's first few weeks with a sprained Lisfranc ligament in his right foot.