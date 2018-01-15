Report: Mekhi Brown transfer to Tennessee State in works before title game

Mekhi Brown, the? Alabama?player who went after an assistant coach on the sideline and had to be restrained by teammates during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, plans to transfer, ESPN has confirmed.

The Tennessean newspaper in Nashville reported that Brown is headed to? Tennessee State?and had actually applied and been admitted to the school more than a month before the national championship.

Brown, a linebacker, just completed his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama. He would be eligible to play immediately since Tennessee State is an FCS school, although The Tennessean reported that Brown would have to meet certain stipulations at Tennessee State because of the incident in the national championship game before being allowed to join the football team. Brown would have two years of eligibility remaining,

Brown was incensed after being flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the 26-23 overtime win against? Georgia, triggering his angry outburst on the sideline where he lunged at Alabama staff member Kerry Stevenson. Brown went back into the game and made a big tackle on a kickoff return.

"I really felt like a jerk," Brown told Yahoo! Sports. "That's not how I am. I wanted to win, that's what it was. I did something stupid. I could have cost us the game."